Insider Selling: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO Sells 5,889 Shares of Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $320.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 138.12%. Analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,358,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

