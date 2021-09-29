Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MSEX stock opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,807,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,746,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,032,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 481,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.