Insider Selling: NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) Insider Sells 1,600,000 Shares of Stock

NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) insider Craig Scroggie sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$13.56 ($9.69), for a total transaction of A$21,696,000.00 ($15,497,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.08.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

