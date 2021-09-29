Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells 646 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $23,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

