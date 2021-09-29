Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $126,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alon Rotem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,067. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. Research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

