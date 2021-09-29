Insider Selling: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT) Senior Officer Lance Garner Follett sold 2,500 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.32, for a total value of C$10,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$580,547.52.

WPRT stock opened at C$4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.54 million and a PE ratio of 25.87. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.09 and a 12-month high of C$16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

