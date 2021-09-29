Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $107.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $114.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Insperity by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insperity by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.