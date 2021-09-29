International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Raised to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,259,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,543,000 after acquiring an additional 155,310 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in International Paper by 27.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

