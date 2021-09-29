Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.35

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.35 and traded as high as $18.97. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 937,724 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 942,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the first quarter worth $1,431,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 104,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 22.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 63,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.