Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stock Position Boosted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195,997 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,434 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.