Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,192 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 492% compared to the typical volume of 370 call options.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 46,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,771. The firm has a market cap of $572.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.