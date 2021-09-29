Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.28. 4,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,353,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

