IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $158.61

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $158.61 and last traded at $159.11, with a volume of 9514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average of $198.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

