IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

IRNT opened at $26.36 on Monday. IronNet has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

