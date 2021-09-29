iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,196,000 after acquiring an additional 328,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,520. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

