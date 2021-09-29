iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,390,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $927,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.