iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,951 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $51,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

