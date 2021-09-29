iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $73.57 and a one year high of $104.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

