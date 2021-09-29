iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

