iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.95. 380,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 179,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.