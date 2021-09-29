iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $96.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.55.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

