iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Boosted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 5,131.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,869,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795,585 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $60.16 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.44.

