iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,036,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.95. 73,127 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.70. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

