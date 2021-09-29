Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on November 12th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0029 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00286.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.