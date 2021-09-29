Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.25 billion.Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.70-1.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Shares of JBL traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. 42,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

