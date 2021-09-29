Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Research Coverage Started at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JXN. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $26.77 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $28.38.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.