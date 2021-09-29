Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Receives $41.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 281,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock valued at $302,382,215.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Jamf by 68.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 280,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 372,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares during the period.

Shares of JAMF opened at $38.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.