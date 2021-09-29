Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TOY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.91.

TOY opened at C$41.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.00. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.20.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.