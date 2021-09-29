Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%.
VLVLY stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.
About AB Volvo (publ)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.