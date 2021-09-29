Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB Volvo (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 21.99%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

VLVLY stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

