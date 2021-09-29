Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

