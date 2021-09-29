Jefferies Financial Group Increases Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $34.50

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $26.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.87. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

