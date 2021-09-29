Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 701,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,515 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $36,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 787 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

