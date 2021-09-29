Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,960,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,013,000. UDR comprises about 0.6% of Jefferies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.66% of UDR at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in UDR by 60.4% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in UDR by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of UDR traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 44,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,523. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,072.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

