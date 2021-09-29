Jefferies Group LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.31% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. 39,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,028,301 shares of company stock worth $788,506,166. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.