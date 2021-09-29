Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,587 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $33,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,737,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,586,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,560,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,958 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.