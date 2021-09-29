Jennison Associates LLC Has $41.99 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,950,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,485 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $41,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

ET opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.