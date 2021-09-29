Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,028 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.97% of AXIS Capital worth $40,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,825,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,429,000 after buying an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after buying an additional 102,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 62,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

