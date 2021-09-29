Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 873,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,526 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Kennametal worth $31,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 43.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $363,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

