Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $37,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

