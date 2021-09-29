John Roland Clem Sells 16,561 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Roland Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, John Roland Clem sold 4,279 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.44, for a total transaction of $1,409,673.76.

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45.

Stamps.com stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.40. The stock had a trading volume of 405,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,962. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.45. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.38.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STMP. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

