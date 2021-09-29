Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNCE. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 165.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 156,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 435.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 73,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 185,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.
