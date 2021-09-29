JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,285,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,106,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth $192,000.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,276,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

