JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 401,355 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.37% of Ferguson worth $743,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after purchasing an additional 95,521 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,007 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 21.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 340,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,577,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FERG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

