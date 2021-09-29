JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $670.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 152.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $670,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,946,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,295,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,095,000 after purchasing an additional 784,956 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

