JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $835,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 255,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,664,000 after acquiring an additional 112,364 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $239.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average of $235.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

