JulSwap Market Cap Hits $9.56 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $598,328.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00065179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00102763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00136046 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,287.07 or 1.00085649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,815.97 or 0.06826310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.99 or 0.00773284 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,748 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

