Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5,556.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,556 ($72.59) and last traded at GBX 5,556 ($72.59), with a volume of 81476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,640 ($73.69).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JET shares. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,410.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,660.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.69 billion and a PE ratio of -16.92.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

