Kadena Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.95 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $206.71 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00064909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00103062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00136931 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,246.39 or 1.00284807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.56 or 0.06833471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.68 or 0.00772394 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,400,380 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

