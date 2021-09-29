Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Declares Dividend of GBX 15.10

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) announced a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,914.33 ($25.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,864.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,612.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10). Also, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total value of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Insiders have sold 282,300 shares of company stock valued at $518,304,000 in the last ninety days.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

