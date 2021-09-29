Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $192.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 402,065 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 274,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

